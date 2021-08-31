48,184 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8,332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after buying an additional 814,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 272,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $30.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

