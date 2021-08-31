$5.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will report $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.49 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $25.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 329.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 395,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $60.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.