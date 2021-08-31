$54.66 Million in Sales Expected for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) will report sales of $54.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $55.22 million. Veracyte reported sales of $31.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $206.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $210.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $269.98 million, with estimates ranging from $255.74 million to $290.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $173,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period.

VCYT stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.