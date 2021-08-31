$581.65 Million in Sales Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will post $581.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $579.10 million and the highest is $584.20 million. Beazer Homes USA reported sales of $686.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

BZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $582.07 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.