$6.19 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will announce $6.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.20 million and the lowest is $6.18 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $24.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $24.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $31.53 million, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEYE. Maxim Group lowered shares of AudioEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 2,094.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 11.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter valued at about $369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the second quarter valued at about $739,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AudioEye by 415.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.16. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

