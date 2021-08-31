$61.78 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report $61.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.06 million. Aterian posted sales of $58.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full-year sales of $239.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.69 million to $243.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $320.37 million, with estimates ranging from $290.90 million to $349.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aterian.
Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.18. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ATER opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $236.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.20.
Aterian Company Profile
Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
