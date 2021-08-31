$653.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce sales of $653.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $622.00 million. Zynga posted sales of $627.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ZNGA. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $3,712,412.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Zynga by 28.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 189,889 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 1,605.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 854,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 803,934 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zynga by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,765,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after buying an additional 415,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.