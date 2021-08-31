6,602 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 42.4% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.90. The company had a trading volume of 284,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

