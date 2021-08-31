66,481 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Allegion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,548,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $284,359,000 after purchasing an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Allegion by 1,852.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 234,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.95.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $143.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.28 and a 200-day moving average of $132.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 11,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,125 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

