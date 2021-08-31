$68.79 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce sales of $68.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.56 million and the lowest is $67.50 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $64.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $310.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.20 million to $311.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $283.75 million, with estimates ranging from $281.50 million to $285.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%.

VIVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Meridian Bioscience from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.86 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

