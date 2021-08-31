$685.79 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will report sales of $685.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $710.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $668.52 million. Copart reported sales of $525.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Copart.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.07.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

