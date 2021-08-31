69,664 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,664 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.82. 221,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,688. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

