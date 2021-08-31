$725.34 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will report $725.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.06 million and the lowest is $721.61 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $673.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $79,143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $51,554,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $45,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.