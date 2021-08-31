76,990 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,469.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

OC opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

