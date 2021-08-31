7,795 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,804,000 after acquiring an additional 69,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 677.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $190.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,392. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.48 and a 200-day moving average of $183.16. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $122.45 and a 12-month high of $191.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.