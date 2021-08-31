78,810 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 70,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,775 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.11. 13,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,180.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

