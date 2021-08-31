8,050 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,901,000 after purchasing an additional 820,171 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,023.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 585,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,502,000 after purchasing an additional 533,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,398,000.

NYSE:A traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.47. 1,679,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,516. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on A. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

