82,830 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.13% of Advance Auto Parts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $50,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 69.5% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,756,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $26,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $201.14 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.48.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.63.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

