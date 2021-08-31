82,881 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Robert Half International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

