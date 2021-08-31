88,535 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Purchased by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. OSI Systems makes up about 2.5% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of OSI Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OSI Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OSI Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSIS traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $98.94. The stock had a trading volume of 67,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,431. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.51 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.78 and a 200-day moving average of $97.46.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

