8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $741,046.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $741,046.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.