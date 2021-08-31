$9.54 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will announce $9.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $9.48 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $37.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $37.35 million to $37.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $59.16 million, with estimates ranging from $58.88 million to $59.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.16% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

A number of research firms have commented on TACT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,229,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,468,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 195,795 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TACT opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 2.05. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

