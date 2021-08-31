$90.18 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to announce $90.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.13 million and the highest is $91.23 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $113.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $355.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $351.55 million to $360.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $410.17 million, with estimates ranging from $367.65 million to $457.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRS stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.44. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

