$91.69 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will post sales of $91.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.50 million and the lowest is $90.87 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $88.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $382.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $384.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 2.13%.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director James R. Helvey III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,940.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth about $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth about $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTG opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

