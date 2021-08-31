96,166 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. MetLife accounts for about 0.9% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 89,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,065,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,458,000 after buying an additional 123,515 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.00. 318,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

