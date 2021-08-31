98,295 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.3% during the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 40.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

