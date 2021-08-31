AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Trading Up 49%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) shares were up 49% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 31,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10.

AAP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAPJ)

AAP, Inc engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

