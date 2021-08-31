Aave (AAVE) Price Hits $404.45 on Exchanges

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.32 billion and $692.97 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $404.45 or 0.00863230 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00102775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00151332 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,150,024 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

