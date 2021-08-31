Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,223,565 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,657 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 0.5% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Abbott Laboratories worth $837,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.44.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

