AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of AbbVie worth $811,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,496,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,137,000 after buying an additional 57,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 135,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $213.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.