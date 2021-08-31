AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.4% during the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The firm has a market cap of $212.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day moving average of $112.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

