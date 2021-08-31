Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ABCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

ABCM opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.14 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 87,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 386,812 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

