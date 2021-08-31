AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,490,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,454,000. SB Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares during the period. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.56. AbCellera Biologics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABCL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

