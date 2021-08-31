AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $17.35

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.35, but opened at $17.94. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 2,300 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 38.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock valued at $337,960,033 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $465,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $1,051,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $441,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $6,185,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter worth $39,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

