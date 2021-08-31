Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 21.1% in August

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 85.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 134,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000.

AGD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,610. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

