Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,618.00

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and last traded at GBX 1,617.44 ($21.13), with a volume of 53663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,610 ($21.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,553.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,506.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 10.95 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

