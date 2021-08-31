Absci (ABSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI):

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 212,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,517. Absci Corp has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 in the last 90 days.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

