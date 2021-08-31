Absci (ABSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Absci (NASDAQ: ABSI):
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Absci is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ABSI traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 212,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,517. Absci Corp has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $31.53.
In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 in the last 90 days.
