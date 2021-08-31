Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.39. 254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absci currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

