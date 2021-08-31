Abyss One Day Trading Volume Reaches $215,859.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $215,859.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

