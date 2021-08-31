Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Boosted by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare comprises 4.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Acadia Healthcare worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,022 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,651,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,191 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 11,160.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 875,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,051,000 after purchasing an additional 868,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,998,000 after purchasing an additional 526,153 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450,307 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $66.12. 299,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,056. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.48.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

