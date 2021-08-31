Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Boosted by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Acadia Healthcare accounts for approximately 4.5% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of Acadia Healthcare worth $32,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 299,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACHC shares. Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.48.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

