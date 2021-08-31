Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 21.9% in August

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the July 29th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACST opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $83.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.93. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

