Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.04. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 4,316 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $583.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the first quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340,372 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 32.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 913,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 225,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the second quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

