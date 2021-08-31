Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Gap Down to $3.21

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.21, but opened at $3.04. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 4,316 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $583.45 million, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.