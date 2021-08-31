accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $630.28

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 630.28 ($8.23) and traded as high as GBX 752 ($9.82). accesso Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 740 ($9.67), with a volume of 113,939 shares.

ACSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt lowered accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities lowered accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt lowered accesso Technology Group to an “add” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 614 ($8.02) to GBX 678 ($8.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. accesso Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,764 ($23.05).

Get accesso Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 630.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 622.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market cap of £305.24 million and a P/E ratio of -11.97.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.