Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

ACCD stock opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accolade by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accolade by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after purchasing an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Accolade by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 248,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,933,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

