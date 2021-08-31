AceD Reaches Market Cap of $296,527.87 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded up 36.3% against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $296,527.87 and $41,883.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

