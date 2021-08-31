ACENT Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, ACENT has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. ACENT has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and $4.93 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013996 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00857133 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00047334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00103695 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,397,637 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

