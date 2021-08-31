Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS ASPCF remained flat at $$0.04 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,441. Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $55.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto.

