Achain Hits One Day Volume of $1.19 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Achain has a market cap of $12.50 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

