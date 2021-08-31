Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 40,422 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 10,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,468,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

TD traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. 47,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,338. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

